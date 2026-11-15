1 dead, 4 hurt in Chicago weekend shootings, according to CPD

At least one person was killed, and four others were wounded in Chicago weekend shootings as of Saturday, according to Chicago police.

The ages of the victims range from 22 to 40.

Shootings from Friday

In the first shooting of the weekend, Chicago police said a 25-year-old man and two other known men were involved in an argument around 8:30 p.m. in the 7300 block of S. South Shore Drive.

Police said a 22-year-old woman intervened, and the two known men then entered a blue sedan. From inside the vehicle, one of the men pulled out a gun and fired multiple shots toward the pair who remained outside.

The woman suffered a gunshot wound to her leg and a graze wound to her arm. The man was not hit by gunfire.

The woman self-transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition.

The blue sedan fled in an unknown direction.

In other shootings from 5 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday:

Shootings from Saturday

At 4:48 a.m. in the 7100 block of South Vincennes Avenue, a 40-year-old man was leaving a gas station and was approached by an unknown gunman who shot at the victim before entering a dark colored SUV and fleeing the scene. The victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds throughout his body and was transported to U of C, where he was pronounced dead.

At 9 p.m. at an unknown location, a 23-year-old man was dropped off at Stroger Hospital with a gunshot wound to his hand. The victim was unable to provide details of the incident and is listed in fair condition.

At 11:05 p.m. in the 5200 block of South Pulaski Road, a 25-year-old man was walking outside when he heard a gunshot and felt pain. The victim was shot in the thigh and was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in good condition.

Shootings from Sunday

At 12:25 p.m. in the 600 block of West Division Street, a 29-year-old man was involved in an argument with an unknown man that turned into a fight. The unknown man then pulled out a gun and fired multiple gunshots in the victim's direction, hitting him in the chest and mouth. The victim was taken to Northwestern Hospital in critical condition.



Unless otherwise noted, no arrests or charges were made in the above shootings.

Check back with CBS News Chicago throughout the weekend for updates.