4 killed, 23 hurt in Chicago weekend shootings

CHICAGO (CBS) — At least two people are dead, and 11 others are injured following weekend shootings across Chicago as of Saturday.

The ages of the victims range from 17 to 49.

Friday

In the first shooting of the weekend, a liquor store clerk was hurt during a shootout with would-be robbers in the 2900 block of West North Avenue in West Town.

Police said just before 10:30 p.m., two armed men entered a store and announced a robbery. That's when the employee, a 45-year-old man, exchanged gunfire with robbers, who then fled the scene on foot.

The victim was taken by the Chicago Fire Department to Stroger Hospital in fair condition with a gunshot wound to the left arm.

No arrests were made.

Minutes later, in the 1400 block of West 17th Street in Pilsen, two men, 21 and 38, were walking on the sidewalk around 10:46 p.m. when someone in a white sedan fired shots.

The 21-year-old was taken by CFD to UIC hospital in unknown condition with a gunshot wound to the left arm. The 38-year-old was also taken by CFD to UIC hospital in good condition with a gunshot wound to the right arm.

Another man was shot while driving just after 11 p.m. in the 2500 block of South Millard Avenue in Little Village.

Police say the 20-year-old victim was driving when an unknown man fired shots. The victim drove to Mt. Sinai and is in good condition with a gunshot wound to the left leg.

In other shootings from 5 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday:

Saturday

At midnight in the 3000 block of West Warren Boulevard, a 49-year-old man was standing on the street when a male exited a white sedan and fired shots. The victim was shot in the head and was pronounced dead on the scene.

At 12:40 a.m. in the 4600 block of South Avers Avenue, a 29-year-old man was walking on the sidewalk when someone in a vehicle fired shots. The victim was taken by CFD to Mt. Sinai Hospital in good condition with a gunshot wound to the left leg.

At 1:48 a.m. in the 3800 block of West Flournoy Street, an unidentified man was discovered on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound to the head. The victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

At 3:21 p.m. in the 6900 block of South Rockwell, a 42-year-old man sustained a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the left hand. He was transported to Advocate Christ Medical Center in good condition.

At 2:35 p.m. in the 7700 block of South Sawyer, a 17-year-old man was traveling in his vehicle when he suffered a gunshot wound to his left wrist and a graze wound to his right arm. He self-transported to Advocate Christ Medical Center, where he was listed in good condition.

At 4:50 p.m. in the 8200 block of South Cottage Grove, a 34-year-old man was standing on the sidewalk when an unknown male in a red SUV shot multiple times in his direction. The victim was struck in the right calf and was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

At 7:15 p.m. in the 3300 block of West Arthington Street, a 17-year-old was inside a home when he was shot in the leg. Police said the victim was being uncooperative with police but was transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital in good condition.

At 10:12 p.m. in the 1100 block of North Mason, police responded to a call of a person shot and found a 32-year-old man with gunshot wounds to the leg and shoulder. The victim could not provide further information. He was transported to Stroger Hospital, where he was listed in serious condition.

At 9:15 p.m. in the 1700 block of West 18th Place, police found a man and a woman outside who were struck by gunfire. The 27-year-old man was shot multiple times in the body and was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition and was later pronounced dead. The 24-year-old woman was shot in the leg and was also taken to Stroger in fair condition. A witness told officers that they saw a white SUV flee the scene after the shooting.



At 9:28 p.m. in the 1600 block of South Lawndale, police responded to a call of a person shot and found a 38-year-old man with gunshot wounds to both legs. He was found on the street and unable to communicate. He was transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital, where he was listed in critical condition.

At 11:30 p.m. in the 7500 block of South Union Avenue, police responded to a person shot and found a 33-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the leg. The victim was outside when he was shot and was transported to UIC Hospital in critical condition.



Sunday

At 12:15 a.m. in the 5100 block of South California Avenue, a 27-year-old man was outside walking when he was shot in the leg. The victim was unable to provide details of the incident and was taken to Mt. Sinai in good condition.

At 1:13 a.m. in the 1000 block of West Addison Street, police responded to a person shot and found a 36-year-old woman and a 37-year-old man who was struck by gunfire outside of Wrigley Field



At 2:06 a.m. in the 5400 block of South Lake Park Avenue, police responded to a person shot and found a 24-year-old man who was shot in the shoulder. The victim was unable to provide further details of the incident and was taken to U of C in good condition. A second man, 23, self-transported to U of C with a gunshot wound to the arm and in good condition.



At 3:21 a.m. in the 2300 block of West 59th Street, an unidentified male was shot multiple times in the body while traveling in a vehicle. Preliminary investigation indicated an offender shot at the victim through the victim's front windshield. The victim was pronounced dead on the scene.



At 2:15 a.m. in the 1300 block of North Rockwell, a 30-year-old man was outside sitting on a vehicle when he was struck by gunfire. The victim was unable to provide further details of the incident and was taken to St. Mary Hospital in fair condition with a gunshot wound to the elbow.



At 5:07 a.m. in the 5700 block of South Artesian Avenue, a driver, a 21-year-old man, and two passengers were traveling in the area when they heard a gunshot. The driver was struck in the head and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition. No other injuries were reported.



At 4:58 a.m. in the 400 block of South Lotus Avenue, a 31-year-old woman was shot in the leg while sleeping inside a residence. Further investigation indicated that the gunfire came from outside of the residence and pierced through a window before striking the victim. She was taken to Mt. Sinai in fair condition. No other injuries were reported.



At 4:12 a.m. in the 1600 block of North Cicero Avenue, a 25-year-old woman and a 36-year-old man were both entering a vehicle when they were shot at by an unidentified male offender. The man was shot in the face and was taken to Mt. Sinai in critical condition. The woman was struck once on the lower back and is in fair condition at Mt. Sinai.



