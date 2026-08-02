1 dead, 3 hurt in Chicago weekend shootings, according to CPD

One person was killed and three people were injured in weekend shootings across Chicago as of midday Sunday.

The ages of the victims range from 35 to 41.

Shootings from Friday

In the first shooting of the weekend, a 41-year-old victim, whose gender was not released, was inside a residence just after 7:30 p.m. in the 2100 block of North Mobile Avenue when they were shot through a window by someone outside.

The victim was taken to Loyola Hospital in serious condition. Police said the victim's condition was stabilized.

In other shootings from 5 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday:

Shootings from Saturday

At 12:37 a.m. in the 4600 block of West Fifth Avenue, CPD says that a 36-year-old woman was exiting her vehicle when she was approached by an unknown gunman who fired shots at her and demanded her vehicle before fleeing the scene. The victim was shot in the back and was treated on scene by fire crews and taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in good condition. There were no further details available.

Shootings from Sunday

At 4:47 a.m., a 35-year-old man was standing outside in the 2500 block of West Van Buren Street when he got into a quarrel with another man. The second man shot the first twice in the right hand. The victim was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in fair condition.

At 5:40 a.m., a man was taken to St. Bernard Hospital, 326 W. 64th St., with a gunshot wound to the chest. He died at the hospital. The location where the shooting happened is unknown.

Unless otherwise noted, no arrests were made in the above shootings.

Check back with CBS News Chicago throughout the weekend for updates.