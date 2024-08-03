9 wounded in Chicago Weekend shootings

CHICAGO (CBS) — At least nine people were hurt in Chicago weekend shootings as of Saturday, according to Chicago police.

The ages of the victims range from 17 to 51.

Friday

In the first shooting of the weekend, a woman, 30, was standing outside just after 8:30 p.m. in the 9600 block of South Greenwood Avenue when she was struck in her legs in a drive-by shooting.

She was taken to Trinity Hospital, where she was listed in serious condition.

Less than an hour later, a boy, 17, was walking on the sidewalk in the 7500 block of South Damen Avenue around 9:20 p.m. when he was approached by two unknown people who shot him in his heel.

The boy was taken to Comer Children's Hospital in good condition. The shooter left the scene in an unknown direction.

In other shootings from 5 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday:

Saturday

At 12:23 a.m. in the 2000 block of North Hamlin Avenue, a man, 24, was approached by three unidentified male offenders. One of the offenders pulled out a firearm and shot at the victim. The victim fled the scene and also had a grazed wound in his foot. The victim refused treatment.



At 12:33 a.m. in the 5000 block of West Madison Street

At 12:44 a.m. in the 1400 block of West 115th Street, a man, 47, was approached by an unknown male who pulled a firearm and shot the victim in his leg. The victim was taken to Christ Hospital in good condition.



At 1:05 a.m. in the 3100 block of West Madison Street, a man, 49, was standing outside when he was hit multiple times in the lower part of the body by gunfire. The victim was taken to Mt. Sinai in good condition. Preliminary investigation indicated that the victim was shot at by an offender traveling in a black vehicle.

At 2:28 a.m. in the 1300 block of South Harding Avenue, officers responded to a person shot and found a male victim in an alley with multiple gunshot wounds to the body. The victim was taken to Mt. Sinai in critical condition.



Otherwise noted, no arrests were made in either shooting.

