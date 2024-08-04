1 killed, 8 hurt in separate mass shootings on Chicago's South Side

CHICAGO (CBS) — One person was killed, and eight others were wounded in separate mass shootings Sunday morning on Chicago's South Side.

The shootings happened in the Chinatown and Washington Park neighborhoods just hours apart.

In the first shooting, one person was killed, and three others were wounded around 3 a.m. outside Lawrence's Fish & Shrimp, located at 2120 S. Canal St. in Chinatown.

At least 36 evidence markers were placed at the scene.

Police say a group of men were standing outside when an argument turned into a fight with another group of unknown men, and shots were fired.

A 39-year-old died at the scene. A 34-year-old was taken to Stroger Hospital in fair condition with gunshot wounds to the leg.

Two other men self-transported to Stroger. A 21-year-old suffered a gunshot wound to the left calf and is listed in good condition. A 27-year-old was hit multiple times in his body and is in critical condition.

Police believed the shooting was gang-related.

Later around 5 a.m., police say five other men self-transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center with gunshot wounds following a shooting in the 5100 block of South Calumet Avenue in Washington Park.

A 25-year-old suffered gunshot wounds to the lower part of his body, a 24-year-old was struck in his back, and a 32-year-old was grazed in his right arm.

Two other men, both 26, were also shot, one in his chin and the other in his thumb.

Police say the five men were not cooperating with the investigation.

Area 1 detectives were investigating the circumstances surrounding both incidents.