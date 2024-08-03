Driver, 2 bystanders shot by group on Chicago's West Side

CHICAGO (CBS) — Three men were shot on the city's West Side early Saturday morning.

The shooting happened just after 12:30 a.m. in the 5000 block of West Madison Street.

Chicago police said several men got out of a white sedan and began shooting at a car.

A 33-year-old was shot in his thigh while he was driving his car. He was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

Two other men who were standing nearby were also struck by gunfire.

A 43-year-old was shot in his face and was taken to Loretto Hospital in critical condition, and a 51-year-old was shot in the torso and leg and was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in serious condition.

As of Saturday, no one is in custody.

Area 4 detectives were investigating.