1 killed, 7 hurt in shootings across Chicago during holiday weekend

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Five people are wounded following weekend shootings across Chicago as of Saturday evening. The ages of the victims range from 19 to 29.

CBS Chicago defines weekend shootings as occurring between 5 p.m. Friday and 5 a.m. Monday.

Friday

At 7:20 p.m. a 21-year-old man was transported to Holy Cross Hospital with a gunshot wound to the foot. The victim was listed in good condition but was unable to provide specifics regarding the shooting. The location of the shooting is unknown.

At 10:47 p.m. Friday in the 2500 block of South Trumbull, a 23-year-old man was shot in the chest. The victim told officers he was shot while standing outside but was unable to provide further details. He was listed in good condition at Mount Sinai Hospital.

Saturday

At 6:13 p.m. Saturday in the 11400 block of South Morgan, a 29-year-old man was shot in the neck. He was transported to Advocate Christ Medical Center in serious condition. No further information was immediately available.

At 6:32 p.m. Saturday in the 1400 block of South Ashland, a 19-year-old man was shot in the stomach. He was then transported to Stroger Hospital where he was initially reported in critical condition.

At 6:32 p.m. in the 1900 block of West Hastings, police responded to a person shot to find a 21-year-old man with gunshot wounds to the chest and shoulder. The victim said he was in an argument with another man who then shot him. The victim was taken to Stroger Hospital where he was listed in critical condition and later died.

Sunday

At 12:20 a.m. in the 100 block of East 118th Place, police responded to a person shot and found a woman, 19, and a man, 29, inside of a residence who were struck by gunfire. The man told officers that they were shot at by a known male offender who fled the residence after the incident. The woman was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition with a gunshot wound to the torso. The man was also shot in the torso and was taken to Christ Hospital in good condition.

At 2:50 a.m. in the 2600 block of West LeMoyne, a 38-year-old man was traveling in a car when he was shot in the chest. The victim told police that he was shot at by someone also traveling in a vehicle. The victim was taken to Stroger in good condition.

Check back for updates.