Two 12-year-old boys shot on Chicago's South Side, officials say

Two 12-year-old boys shot, wounded on South Side of Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two 12-year-old boys were shot in the South Side's Grand Crossing neighborhood Monday afternoon, fire officials said.

The shooting took place just before 2 p.m. in the 7400 block of South Kenwood Avenue.

The boys were both taken to the University of Chicago's Comer Children's Hospital in serious-to-critical condition, the Fire Department said.

At the scene, police were focusing their attention on one house – and based on a lack of evidence markers out on the street, it appeared that the shooting may have happened inside that home.

The crime scene was not large, and was centralized and focused on the one house. Officers were seen going in and out of the house, and talking to a woman inside.

The woman's relationship to the two boys was not immediately learned. Als unclear was whether the boys got their hands on a gun and fired, or if police are looking for somebody as a potential shooter.

Information from police was not immediately available.