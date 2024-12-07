At least 3 shot in Chicago weekend shootings, police say

CHICAGO (CBS) — At least three people were hurt in weekend shootings across Chicago as of Saturday afternoon.

The ages of the victims range from 18 to 33.

Shootings from Friday

In the first shooting of the weekend, a 33-year-old man was standing near the sidewalk in the 4300 block of W. West End Avenue around 7:45 p.m. when he was hit in the arm by gunfire.

The victim self-transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital in good condition.

Later in the evening, an 18-year-old man was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center with a gunshot wound to his shoulder. The victim told officers that the incident occurred in a residence in the 6700 block of South Throop Street at 9:07 p.m., where a known male was handling a firearm that discharged.

The victim was listed in fair condition.

In other shootings from 5 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday:

Shootings from Saturday

At 12:50 a.m. in the 3700 block of West Huron, a 33-year-old man was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in serious condition after being shot in the thigh. The incident occurred outside, and the victim was unable to provide further details of the incident.

Unless otherwise noted, no one is in custody in either incident.

Check back for updates.