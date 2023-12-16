Chicago Weekend Shootings leaves 8 hurt

CHICAGO (CBS) -- At least eight people were hurt during the weekend in shootings across the city. The ages of the victims range from 28 to 64.

Friday

In the first shooting of the weekend, in the 7500 block of South Wentworth Avenue around 5:37 p.m., a 64-year-old man was in the backyard of a residence when he suffered a gunshot wound to the lower back by an unknown offender. He was taken to the University of Chicago Hospital in fair condition.

About a half hour later, in the 800 block of North Lawndale Avenue around 6:09 p.m., an 18-year-old man was in an alley when he sustained a gunshot wound to the right leg by an unknown offender. The victim self-transported to Norwegian Hospital where he was listed in good condition.

A 41-year-old man was walking on the sidewalk, in the 0-100 block of West 111th Street around 8:05 p.m., when an unknown male approached and fired shots. The victim was dropped off at Roseland Hospital with gunshot wounds to the right leg and torso in fair condition.

Later in the evening, in the 2300 block of West Maypole Avenue, a 19-year-old man was walking on the sidewalk when an unknown male fired shots. The victim was dropped off at Stroger in good condition with a gunshot wound to the torso.

No arrests were made.

In other shootings from 5 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday:

Saturday

At 12:45 a.m., in the 1500 block of South Fairfield Avenue, an unaged male walked into Mt. Sinai with a gunshot wound to the back in serious condition. There is no one in custody and the circumstances surrounding the incident are under investigation by Area Four detectives.

At 1:30 a.m., in the 1300 block of South Independence Boulevard, a man was found on the sidewalk with multiple gunshot wounds to the body and was transported by the Chicago Fire Department to Mt. Sinai Hospital in critical condition. There is no one in custody and the circumstances surrounding the incident are under investigation by Area Four detectives.

At 1:50 a.m., in the 1000 block of South Displaines Street, A 24-year-old man was standing on the street when shots were fired. The victim was transported by the CFD to Stroger in fair condition with a gunshot wound to the buttocks.

At 9:13 a.m., in the 3100 block of West 40th Street, A 45-year-old male victim was standing near the above location when an unknown offender fired shots in his direction. The victim sustained a graze wound to the left forearm and refused medical treatment on the scene.

This is a developing story.