Boy, 13, shot, seriously hurt while riding inside car in South Chicago

By Jeramie Bizzle

CHICAGO (CBS) – A 13-year-old boy is seriously hurt following a shooting in the South Chicago neighborhood early Sunday morning.

The teen was a passenger inside a car, in the 8700 block of South Marquette Avenue around 12:40 a.m., when someone in a gold-in-color Kia SUV fired shots, according to police.

The victim was driven to Trinity Hospital and was transferred to Comer Children's Hospital in serious condition with a gunshot wound to the chest.

No arrests were made.

Area 2 detectives are investigating.

First published on December 17, 2023 / 7:42 AM CST

