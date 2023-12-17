2 men shot after causing disturbance at CTA Red Line station in Chicago's South Loop

CHICAGO (CBS) – Two men are hurt, one critically after a shooting at a CTA Red Line station Saturday night.

The shooting happened at the Roosevelt stop just after 10 p.m. in the 1100 block of South State Street.

The men, 20 and 25, were on a stationary train causing a disturbance when a male offender fired shots, police said.

The 20-year-old was shot in the right shoulder and was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition. The 25-year-old suffered multiple shots to the body and was taken to Northwestern Hospital by the Chicago Fire Department in critical condition.

A weapon was recovered and police are questioning a person of interest.

CTA said a shuttle bus was provided from Belmont to 63rd Street due to the incident.

The circumstances surrounding the incident are being investigated by Area 3 detectives.