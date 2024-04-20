Chicago weekend shootings leaves 2 dead, 6 hurt

CHICAGO (CBS) — At least two people are dead, and six others were hurt in weekend shootings across the city as of Saturday. The ages of the victims range between 19 and 42.

Friday

In the first shooting of the weekend, a man, 34, was shot by an unknown person inside an apartment in the 0-100 block of North Laramie Avenue just after 5 p.m.

The victim was struck in the left knee and taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in good condition.

Police say the victim was uncooperative about the incident.

Minutes later, another man, 40, was shot in his right arm while driving in the 4500 block of South Sacramento Avenue just before 5:30 p.m.

The victim was also uncooperative about the shooting and was taken to Mt. Sinai in good condition.

A man, 19, was shot while walking in the 4900 block of South Throop around 6:30 p.m.

The victim was dropped off at the University of Chicago Medical Center with a gunshot wound to the right leg. Police were investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

In other shootings from 5 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday:

Saturday

At 1:30 a.m. in the 3300 block of West Douglas Boulevard, a man, 33, was walking on the sidewalk when a black sedan approached and someone unknown fired shots towards him. The victim ran away but suffered a graze wound to the upper back and was taken to Mt Sinai in good condition.

At 1:54 a.m., in the 2500 block of East 83rd Street

At 6:50 a.m., in the 4600 block of South Honore Street, a man, 23, was inside a vehicle when he heard shots and then felt pain. He suffered a gunshot wound to his back and self-transported to U of C in good condition.