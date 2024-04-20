South Chicago shooting leaves 2 men dead, another critically hurt

CHICAGO (CBS) — Two men are dead, and another was critically hurt after they were shot while standing outside in South Chicago early Saturday morning.

The shooting happened around 2 a.m. in the 2500 block of East 83rd Street.

Chicago police said a 42-year-old man was hit in the neck and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other victim, also 42, was shot twice in the chest. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.

Another man, 37, suffered a gunshot wound to the chest and was found in the 8300 block of South Colfax Avenue, where he was pronounced dead.

At least 37 evidence markers were at the scene.

No arrests were made.

Area 2 detectives were investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.