Chicago weekend shootings: 1 dead, 4 wounded

CHICAGO (CBS) – At least one person is dead and four others are wounded in weekend shootings across the city as of Friday night. The ages of the victims range from 22 to 65.

In the first shooting of the weekend, a 22-year-old man was shot while inside a car, in the 100 block of East 45th Street in the Bronzeville neighborhood around 6:05 p.m.

Police say the victim was seated in the car when an unknown suspect shot him in the leg.

The victim was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

Later in the evening, three other shootings followed – all occurring within one hour.

The first shooting of the hour happened around 8:08 p.m., in the 5400 block of West Madison Street in the South Austin neighborhood.

According to police, an unknown man wearing all black entered a business and fired shots into the crowd.

A 65-year-old man was shot in the left leg and was taken by Chicago Fire Department to Mt. Sinai Hospital in good condition.

A second man of unknown age was shot twice in the stomach and was transported in critical condition to Loyola Hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

Minutes later, a 32-year-old man was standing in an alley, in the 10800 block of South Avenue East in the city's East Side neighborhood around 8:23 p.m., when he heard shots and felt pain.

The victim was transported to Advocate Trinity Hospital in good condition with gunshot wounds to the left and right foot.

Over in West Garfield Park around 8:42 p.m., a 29-year-old man was outside drying his vehicle, in the 3900 block of West Washington Boulevard, when he heard shots and felt pain.

The victim was shot in the left foot and self-transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital in good condition.

No arrests were made in either incident.