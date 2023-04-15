COPA investigating after CPD officer fatally shoots person in Lawndale
CHICAGO (CBS) – An investigation is underway after a person was shot by a Chicago police officer in the Lawndale neighborhood Saturday morning. Police now confirm that person later died at a local hospital.
The shooting happened in the 3800 block of West Flournoy Street. According to CPD, officers were in the area as result of a gang killing about a week earlier. They were involved in a "de-escalation mission" when officers observed a man leaning into a vehicle.
The person looked at the officers and then ran into a gangway, police said. Officers then began a pursuit, and the person turned toward them and brandished a gun.
That is when an officer shot the person.
Officers then rendered aid to the person, who was transporteed to a hospital in critical condition and later died, police said.
According to authorities, no officers were hurt, but one officer was hospitalized for observation.
A firearm was recovered on the scene.
The Civilian Office of Police Accountability is investigating. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call their office.
for more features.