COPA investigating after CPD officer fatally shoots person in Lawndale

CHICAGO (CBS) – An investigation is underway after a person was shot by a Chicago police officer in the Lawndale neighborhood Saturday morning. Police now confirm that person later died at a local hospital.

The shooting happened in the 3800 block of West Flournoy Street. According to CPD, officers were in the area as result of a gang killing about a week earlier. They were involved in a "de-escalation mission" when officers observed a man leaning into a vehicle.

The person looked at the officers and then ran into a gangway, police said. Officers then began a pursuit, and the person turned toward them and brandished a gun.

That is when an officer shot the person.

Officers then rendered aid to the person, who was transporteed to a hospital in critical condition and later died, police said.

According to authorities, no officers were hurt, but one officer was hospitalized for observation.

Media staging for this incident is the corner of Harrison and 5th Ave. Updates to follow — Tom Ahern (@TomAhernCPD) April 15, 2023

A firearm was recovered on the scene.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability is investigating. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call their office.