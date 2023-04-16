2 killed after incident inside South Chicago residence; suspect in custody

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man and woman are killed following an incident inside a residence in South Chicago early Sunday morning.

Chicago police say around 1:53 a.m., a 55-year-old man walked into a residence, in the 8300 block of South Luella Avenue, and fired shots - fatally striking a man in the head.

The suspect then chased a 26-year-old woman to the 8200 block of South Paxton Avenue where she was struck in the head with a blunt object. She was pronounced dead on the scene.

Responding officers placed the suspect into custody.

No other injuries were reported.

Police say the incident appears to be domestic-related.