Chicago Weekend Shootings: 2 teens among 7 wounded

CHICAGO (CBS) – At least seven people are wounded including two teens in shootings over the weekend. The ages of the victims range from 15 to 38.

In the first shooting, two teens were struck by gunfire while inside a residence on the city's West Side Friday evening.

Police said the shooting happened in the 100 block of North Oakley Avenue around 5:50 p.m.

A boy, 15, suffered a graze wound to the buttocks and was transported to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

A girl, 16, was struck in the head and was also transported to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.

Ten minutes later, a woman, 35, suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound in the 1800 block of East 72nd Street, around 6 p.m.,

The victim was self-transported to Jackson Park Hospital in good condition with a gunshot wound to the hand. The victim is a concealed carry license holder.

Minutes earlier man was shot while inside a vehicle in the 600 block of East 44th Street.

Police said the victim, 20, was inside a vehicle when he was struck in the arm and flank by gunfire.

The victim was transported to the University of Chicago Hospital initially in good condition.

In other shootings from 5 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday:

· At 12:07 a.m. Saturday, in the 700 block of West Chicago Avenue, a 38-year-old man was driving westbound on Chicago when an occupant in a white pickup truck fired shots. The victim was taken to Northwestern Hospital in critical condition with a gunshot wound to the back.

· At 2:45 a.m. Saturday, in the 200 block of East Marquette Road, a man walked into U of C with a gunshot wound to the left hand and is listed in good condition. The victim refused to give any further details on the incident.

· At 3:25 a.m. Saturday, in the 6300 block of South Martin Luther King Drive, the victim, a 26-year-old female, suffered a gunshot wound to the neck at the above location. She was transported to the University of Chicago Hospital in good condition. Circumstances surrounding the incident remain under investigation. No other injuries were reported.

This is a developing story.