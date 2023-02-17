Chicago First Alert Weather: Weekend warmup on the way

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Friday will be the coldest day in the 7-day forecast.

Temperatures will be in the teens and 20s throughout the day with sunshine. The snow has stopped in the Chicago area.

Northwest Indiana will see lake effect snow that may cause issues during the morning commute. A Winter Weather Advisory remains in the area until 9 a.m.

By Saturday, temperatures climb to the 40s.