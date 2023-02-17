Watch CBS News
Local News

Chicago First Alert Weather: Weekend warmup on the way

By Robb Ellis

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Friday will be the coldest day in the 7-day forecast. 

Temperatures will be in the teens and 20s throughout the day with sunshine. The snow has stopped in the Chicago area. 

daypart-5-panel-today-28.png

Northwest Indiana will see lake effect snow that may cause issues during the morning commute. A Winter Weather Advisory remains in the area until 9 a.m.

7-day-forecast-with-interactivity-am-49.png

By Saturday, temperatures climb to the 40s.   

Robb Ellis
robbellis-2.jpg

Robb Ellis is the weekend evening meteorologist for CBS2 Chicago.

First published on February 17, 2023 / 5:29 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

