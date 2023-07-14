Chicago First Alert Weather: Weekend storm chances

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Get ready for a few more rounds of storms.

The first round of storms moved in early Friday morning. Most of the afternoon will be dry with temperatures in the upper 80s.

Storms are possible later in the day, with bigger storm threats for northern Illinois. Heavy rainfall brings threats of flooding to the Chicago area Friday night.

Storm chances continue on Saturday afternoon. According to the National Weather Service, the strongest storms are possible Saturday night.

Sunday's storm chances increase later in the day.