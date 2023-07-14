Watch CBS News
Chicago First Alert Weather: Weekend storm chances

By Laura Bannon

CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Get ready for a few more rounds of storms. 

The first round of storms moved in early Friday morning. Most of the afternoon will be dry with temperatures in the upper 80s. 

Storms are possible later in the day, with bigger storm threats for northern Illinois. Heavy rainfall brings threats of flooding to the Chicago area Friday night. 

Storm chances continue on Saturday afternoon. According to the National Weather Service, the strongest storms are possible Saturday night. 

Sunday's storm chances increase later in the day. 

Laura Bannon
Laura Bannon is the weekday morning meteorologist at CBS2. A native of Chicagoland, Laura grew up in Naperville. She is an Emmy-nominated meteorologist and holds her NWA Seal of Approval.

First published on July 14, 2023 / 6:40 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

