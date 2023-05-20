Watch CBS News
Weather

Chicago First Alert Weather: Nothing but sunshine in store

By Robb Ellis

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Nothing but sunshine is in store for days and days for the Chicago area as tempeartures warm up over the next several days. 

Saturday night brings mostly clear skies and a low temperature of 52 degrees. 

lows-saturday night
CBS
highs-Sunday
CBS

Sunday will be mostly sunny but hazy at times. High temperatures will reach 77 degrees. 

Expect sunshine for the entire week. Some wildfire smoke and haze may revisit the area late Sunday and into Monday. Otherwise conditions should be pleasant with warm temperatures into next week. 

Sunday day planner
CBS
7-day-forecast
CBS
Robb Ellis
robbellis-2.jpg

Robb Ellis is the weekend evening meteorologist for CBS2 Chicago.

First published on May 20, 2023 / 5:08 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.