Chicago First Alert Weather: Nothing but sunshine in store

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Nothing but sunshine is in store for days and days for the Chicago area as tempeartures warm up over the next several days.

Saturday night brings mostly clear skies and a low temperature of 52 degrees.

CBS

CBS

Sunday will be mostly sunny but hazy at times. High temperatures will reach 77 degrees.

Expect sunshine for the entire week. Some wildfire smoke and haze may revisit the area late Sunday and into Monday. Otherwise conditions should be pleasant with warm temperatures into next week.

CBS

CBS