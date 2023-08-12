Chicago First Alert Weather: Sunshine and warm temperatures continue

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Summer continues this weekend in the Chicago area with plenty more sunshine and warm temperatures on Sunday.

Saturday night brings mostly clear skies and a low temperature of 67 degrees.

CBS

CBS

CBS

Sunday will be partly cloudy with a high temperature of 85 degrees.

Expect rain to start the work week. Scattered showers or storms will usher in slightly cooler temperatures to start the week. Temperatures rebound quickly as highs move back into the mid to upper 80s by the end of the week.

CBS