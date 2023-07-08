Watch CBS News
Chicago First Alert Weather: Skies clear, summertime pattern settles in

By Robb Ellis

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Skies will clear in the Chicago area Saturday night, and tempeartures will warm over the next couple days while things stay dry. 

Saturday night brings mostly clear skies and a low temperature of 62 degrees. 

Sunday skies will be partly cloudy, and high temperatures will reach 83 degrees. 

Expect sunny and warmer conditions for early next week. A summertime pattern settles in for most of the week, along with daily afternoon storm chances. 

Robb Ellis
Robb Ellis is the weekend evening meteorologist for CBS2 Chicago.

First published on July 8, 2023 / 5:07 PM

