Chicago First Alert Weather: Skies clear, summertime pattern settles in
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Skies will clear in the Chicago area Saturday night, and tempeartures will warm over the next couple days while things stay dry.
Saturday night brings mostly clear skies and a low temperature of 62 degrees.
Sunday skies will be partly cloudy, and high temperatures will reach 83 degrees.
Expect sunny and warmer conditions for early next week. A summertime pattern settles in for most of the week, along with daily afternoon storm chances.
