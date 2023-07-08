Chicago First Alert Weather: Skies clear, summertime pattern settles in

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Skies will clear in the Chicago area Saturday night, and tempeartures will warm over the next couple days while things stay dry.

Saturday night brings mostly clear skies and a low temperature of 62 degrees.

CBS

CBS

Sunday skies will be partly cloudy, and high temperatures will reach 83 degrees.

Expect sunny and warmer conditions for early next week. A summertime pattern settles in for most of the week, along with daily afternoon storm chances.

CBS