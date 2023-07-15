Chicago First Alert Weather: Pop up showers taper off, wildfire smoke and haze return

CHICAGO (CBS) -- As expected a few showers have already popped up Saturday afternoon, but those should taper off into the evening. Another chance of rain arrives later Sunday evening.

Wildfire smoke and haze return to the forecast Saturday night and linger into Sunday.

Expect Saturday night to be mostly clear with a low temperature of 66 degrees.

Sunday brings partly cloudy skies and a high temperature of 85 degrees along with a chance of late evening rain and thunder.

Monday and Tuesday will be dry and slightly cooler. Temperatures rise again on Wednesday and Thursday.

