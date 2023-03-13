Watch CBS News
Weather

Chicago First Alert Weather: Waves of snow showers

By Laura Bannon

/ CBS Chicago

Chicago First Alert Weather: Waves of snow showers
Chicago First Alert Weather: Waves of snow showers 02:11

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A cold and sometimes snowy day is ahead. 

Waves of snow showers expected through this evening, including lake effect snow for Northwest Indiana. According to the National Weather Service, the most impactful snow will fall from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Areas in Northwest Indiana, mostly in Porter County, could see 1 to 2 inches of snow accumulation later Monday.   

daypart-5-panel-today-35.png

Monday's temperatures will be in the low 30s. 

Conditions clear heading into the evening with temperatures falling to the teens. 

7-day-forecast-with-interactivity-am-64.png

Dry weather both Tuesday and Wednesday as temperatures moderate.  Highs returns to the 50s by Wednesday. 

Rain possibly with snow returns Thursday into Friday.   

Laura Bannon
laurabannon.jpg

Laura Bannon is the weekday morning meteorologist at CBS2. A native of Chicagoland, Laura grew up in Naperville. She is an Emmy-nominated meteorologist and holds her NWA Seal of Approval.

First published on March 13, 2023 / 6:30 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.