Chicago First Alert Weather: Temperatures in the 80s, rain chances ahead

CHICAGO (CBS)-- One more dry day is ahead before rain chances increase.

Thursday's high temperatures will be in the low 80s with partly sunny skies.

Showers are expected to develop Friday morning and continue into the weekend.

High temperatures will be in the 70s Friday and Saturday before dropping to the 70s on Sunday.