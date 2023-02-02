Watch CBS News
Weather

Chicago First Alert Weather: Temperature drop before warmup

By Robb Ellis

/ CBS Chicago

Chicago First Alert Weather: Temperature drop before warmup
Chicago First Alert Weather: Temperature drop before warmup 02:39

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A temperature drop and then warmup are ahead. 

Thursday will be seasonable and pleasant with highs near 30 degrees. 

next-2-days-am.png

A Wind Chill Advisory will go into effect Thursday night for northern areas with below-zero wind chills expected.

7-day-forecast-with-interactivity-am-43.png

Temperuarres drop to the teens on Friday before a dramatic warmup to the 40s by Sunday and into next week. 

Robb Ellis
robbellis-2.jpg

Robb Ellis is the weekend evening meteorologist for CBS2 Chicago.

First published on February 2, 2023 / 5:20 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.