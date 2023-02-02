Chicago First Alert Weather: Temperature drop before warmup
CHICAGO (CBS)-- A temperature drop and then warmup are ahead.
Thursday will be seasonable and pleasant with highs near 30 degrees.
A Wind Chill Advisory will go into effect Thursday night for northern areas with below-zero wind chills expected.
Temperuarres drop to the teens on Friday before a dramatic warmup to the 40s by Sunday and into next week.
