Chicago First Alert Weather: Temperature climb continues

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Temperatures are set to get even warmer as the week wears on in the Chicago area. Get ready for the 90s. 

Sunday night brings mostly clear skies and a low temperature of 68 degrees. 

Expect mostly sunny skies and a high temperature of 91 degrees to start the week on Monday. 

Temperatures will stay in the 90s for most of the week. Conditions will remain dry for the most part with only isolated rain chances. 

July 23, 2023

