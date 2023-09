Chicago First Alert Weather: Sunny day before weekend rain

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Showers are on the way, but the week wraps up with sunshine.

Abundant sunshine Friday as highs climb through the upper 70s.

Clouds increase Friday night as showers develop Saturday.

Shower chances linger into Sunday before tapering off.

Warmer weather returns next week with several days in the 80s.