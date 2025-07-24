Chicago weather: Severe thunderstorm warnings follow fast-moving storms, ground stops at O'Hare and Midway

Fast-moving storms blasted through the Chicago area Thursday afternoon, causing damage and prompting a ground stop at both the city's airports.

A severe thunderstorm warning was issued for much of the area, including the city of Chicago and parts of Lake County until 3:30 p.m. Separate severe thunderstorm warnings were issued for Kendall, LaSalle, and Grundy counties.

Thunderclaps were heard in downtown Chicago during the 3 p.m. hour, followed by torrential rain. Hail was also reported in Chicago's Lakeview community to the north.

A ground stop was in place at both O'Hare and Midway international airports as of 3:22 p.m.

The sudden deluge of rain could also prompt flash flood alerts, though the National Weather Service has not yet issued one.

Trees and power lines came down in parts of the area. Damage was reported in Bolingbrook, Naperville, Romeoville, Woodridge, and other communities to the west and southwest.

A large tree also came down at 78th Street and Exchange Avenue in Chicago's South Shore neighborhood.

In Montgomery, Illinois, there were reports that a tree fell down on a power line and two houses caught fire as a result.

A building partially collapsed during the storms in west suburban Lyons. The apartment building is located at Ogden and Powell avenues, according to Lyons police Chief Thomas Herion.

Lyons police Chief Thomas Herion

More than 45,000 ComEd customers lost power in the storms, the utility said.

A heat advisory also remains in effect through 10 p.m. for much of the area, with feels-like temperatures having hit between 100 and 110 degrees.

Additional rounds of heavy rain will move through at times Friday and Saturday, leading to milder high temperatures. Humidity will remain very high.

Rain dries up as another heat dome builds Sunday, leading to Weather Alerts Sunday and Monday for feels-like temperatures again up to 110 degrees. A more sustained cool-down is expected starting next Wednesday as a cold front brings high temperatures down to the 70s for the start of Lollapalooza weekend.

contributed to this report.