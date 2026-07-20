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Severe storms possible in Chicago area Monday night as weather clears wildfire smoke

By
Kylee Miller
Kylee Miller
Meteorologist
Kylee Miller is designated as a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist by the American Meteorological Society. You can watch her on CBS Chicago.
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Kylee Miller,
Sara Tenenbaum
Sara Tenenbaum
Senior Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Sara Tenenbaum is the Senior Digital Producer for CBS News Chicago, overseeing editorial operations and social media, and covering breaking, local and community news.
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Sara Tenenbaum

/ CBS Chicago

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Chicago weather today could include severe storms later in the evening and into the night as rain and thunderstorms could suddenly worsen.

The area is already experiencing some of the worst air quality in the world from Canadian wildfire smoke Monday. Showers and thunderstorms are expected to start rolling through the area beginning at about 5 p.m. and lasting into the overnight hours.

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Some storms may explode and turn severe in the evening and during the early overnight hours, according to the CBS News Chicago First Alert Weather team.

The greatest risks are heavy rain and damaging wind gusts, but there is also the possibility of hail and even a brief tornado.

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Chicago is at a level 2 out of 5, or slight, risk for severe weather, while parts of DeKalb and McHenry counties are at a 3 out of 5, or marginal, risk for severe storms Monday night.

The showers and storms will help clear the wildfire smoke that is currently impacting Chicago's AQI and a cold front arriving Tuesday will help drop temperatures. 

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