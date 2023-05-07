Chicago First Alert Weather: Scattered thunderstorms ahead

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Conditions in the Chicago area will be unsettled Sunday night and Monday but then dry and mild through midweek.

Sunday brings scattered thunderstorms overnight a low temperature of 58 degrees.

Expect showers and a few storms Monday. High temperatures will reach 71 degrees but cooler lakeside.

Temperatures will reach the upper 60s and 70s for much of the week. Expect lots of sunshine Tuesday through Thursday. Rain returns Friday into the weekend.

