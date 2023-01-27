Chicago First Alert Weather: Scattered snow showers continue
CHICAGO (CBS)-- Snow chances continue.
Snow showers continue Friday, mainly midday and in the afternoon. Less than an inch of accumulating snow is expected.
Accumulating snow arrives Saturday with 2 to 4 inches of snow expected across the city.
Saturday's High temperatures will be near 27 degrees.
Temperatures drop into the 10s for highs on Monday and Tuesday, and look to stay cold most of next week.
