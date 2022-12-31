Watch CBS News
Weather

Chicago First Alert Weather: Nighttime rain showers; record-breaking warm temperatures on the way

By Robb Ellis

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The first week of 2023 will start warm and end with closer to average temperatures. 

Rain showers are likely Saturday night. Low temperatures will reach 35 degrees. 

Hour-by-hour for Dec. 31, 2022
Hour-by-hour for Dec. 31, 2022 CBS
Day planner for Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023
Day planner for Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023 CBS

Sunday brings mostly cloudy skies and a high temperature of 47 degrees. 

Temperatures will rise to a record breaking 62 degrees by Tuesday, bringing rain and a possible rumble of thunder. 

However, it's only a brief warmup as tempeartures crash back into the 30s for the rest of the week. 

Record breaking temperatures
Expect record breaking high temperatures Tuesday.  CBS
7-day forecast for Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022
7-day forecast for Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022 CBS
Robb Ellis
robbellis-2.jpg

Robb Ellis is the weekend evening meteorologist for CBS2 Chicago.

First published on December 31, 2022 / 4:22 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.