Chicago First Alert Weather: Nighttime rain showers; record-breaking warm temperatures on the way
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The first week of 2023 will start warm and end with closer to average temperatures.
Rain showers are likely Saturday night. Low temperatures will reach 35 degrees.
Sunday brings mostly cloudy skies and a high temperature of 47 degrees.
Temperatures will rise to a record breaking 62 degrees by Tuesday, bringing rain and a possible rumble of thunder.
However, it's only a brief warmup as tempeartures crash back into the 30s for the rest of the week.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.