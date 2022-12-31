Chicago First Alert Weather: Nighttime rain showers; record-breaking warm temperatures on the way

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The first week of 2023 will start warm and end with closer to average temperatures.

Rain showers are likely Saturday night. Low temperatures will reach 35 degrees.

Hour-by-hour for Dec. 31, 2022 CBS

Day planner for Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023 CBS

Sunday brings mostly cloudy skies and a high temperature of 47 degrees.

Temperatures will rise to a record breaking 62 degrees by Tuesday, bringing rain and a possible rumble of thunder.

However, it's only a brief warmup as tempeartures crash back into the 30s for the rest of the week.

Expect record breaking high temperatures Tuesday. CBS

7-day forecast for Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022 CBS