Watch CBS News
Weather

Chicago First Alert Weather: Mix of temperatures this week

By Laura Bannon

/ CBS Chicago

Chicago First Alert Weather: Foggy start to the week
Chicago First Alert Weather: Foggy start to the week 02:52

CHICAGO (CBS)-- We'll see a little of everything this week with warm, cold, wind, rain and possibly a little snow. 

A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect until 8 a.m. for McHenry and DeKalb counties. 

A nice start to the week with sunshine and temperatures in the upper 40s Monday. 

daypart-5-panel-today-15.png

Becoming windy and milder Tuesday with temperatures in the 50s with rain likely late into early Wednesday. 

7-day-forecast-with-interactivity-am-17.png

 Blustery and noticeably colder Wednesday in the 30s for highs. Wind chills by night near zero.   

Laura Bannon
laurabannon.jpg

Laura Bannon is the weekday morning meteorologist at CBS2. A native of Chicagoland, Laura grew up in Naperville. She is an Emmy-nominated meteorologist and holds her NWA Seal of Approval.

First published on November 28, 2022 / 4:51 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.