Chicago First Alert Weather: Mix of temperatures this week
CHICAGO (CBS)-- We'll see a little of everything this week with warm, cold, wind, rain and possibly a little snow.
A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect until 8 a.m. for McHenry and DeKalb counties.
A nice start to the week with sunshine and temperatures in the upper 40s Monday.
Becoming windy and milder Tuesday with temperatures in the 50s with rain likely late into early Wednesday.
Blustery and noticeably colder Wednesday in the 30s for highs. Wind chills by night near zero.
