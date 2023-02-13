Chicago First Alert Weather: Mild Monday before rain returns Tuesday
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Beautiful mild weather continues for the Chicago area!
Sunday night will be mostly cloudy with a low temperature of 31 degrees.
Sunday brings mostly sunny skies. High temperatures will reach 52 degrees.
Expect rain to return Tuesday afternoon. Temperatures will stay in the 50s through Wednesday but cooler by Friday.
