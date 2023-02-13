Chicago First Alert Weather: Mild Monday before rain returns Tuesday

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Beautiful mild weather continues for the Chicago area!

Sunday night will be mostly cloudy with a low temperature of 31 degrees.

Low temperatures Feb. 12, 2023 CBS

Day planner Feb. 13, 2023 CBS

Sunday brings mostly sunny skies. High temperatures will reach 52 degrees.

Expect rain to return Tuesday afternoon. Temperatures will stay in the 50s through Wednesday but cooler by Friday.

7-day forecast Feb. 12, 2023 CBS