Chicago First Alert Weather: Highs in the mid 60s

CHICAGO (CBS)-- After some areas of frost this morning, a quick sunny warmup is expected.

Highs will be in the low to mid 60s with 50s near the lake Thursday with sunny skies.

A few showers are possible early Friday but better chances arrive this weekend.

Cooler temperatures on Sunday and into early next week.