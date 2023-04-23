Chicago First Alert Weather: Freeze warning overnight

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Expect chilly conditions overnight in the Chicago area, but slightly warmer days are ahead.

A freeze warning is in place for most of the area Sunday night, meaning the growing season has begun and temperatures will likely dip below freezing, potentially harming tender vegetation. Skies will be partly cloudy to mostly clear with a low temperature of 33 degrees.

CBS

Low temperatures for Sunday night. CBS

CBS

Monday will bring partly cloudy skies and a high temperature of 55 degrees.

Temperatures will remain in the 50s through Wednesday with a chance for a few showers on Tuesday. The 60s return Thursday into Friday.

7-day forecast. CBS