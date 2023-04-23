Watch CBS News
Chicago First Alert Weather: Freeze warning overnight

By Robb Ellis

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Expect chilly conditions overnight in the Chicago area, but slightly warmer days are ahead. 

A freeze warning is in place for most of the area Sunday night, meaning the growing season has begun and temperatures will likely dip below freezing, potentially harming tender vegetation. Skies will be partly cloudy to mostly clear with a low temperature of 33 degrees. 

Low temperatures April 23, 2023
Low temperatures for Sunday night.  CBS
Monday will bring partly cloudy skies and a high temperature of 55 degrees. 

Temperatures will remain in the 50s through Wednesday with a chance for a few showers on Tuesday. The 60s return Thursday into Friday. 

First published on April 23, 2023 / 4:33 PM

