Chicago First Alert Weather: Gray skies, showers continue

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Gray skies and light showers will continue in the Chicago area into Sunday. Sunshine will return Tuesday as temperatures slowly rise.

Saturday night brings showers and drizzle and a low temperature of 47 degrees.

Expect more showers and drizzle Sunday. High temperatures will reach 55 degrees.

Skies will be mostly cloudy on Monday, but sunshine returns Tuesday and Wednesday. Temperatures will rise into the 60s for Wednesday to the end of the week.

