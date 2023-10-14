Watch CBS News
Weather

Chicago First Alert Weather: Gray skies, showers continue

By Robb Ellis

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Gray skies and light showers will continue in the Chicago area into Sunday. Sunshine will return Tuesday as temperatures slowly rise. 

Saturday night brings showers and drizzle and a low temperature of 47 degrees. 

lows-tonight-adi-10.png
CBS
5-panel-daypart-tomorrow-3.png
CBS
highs-tomorrow-adi-8.png
CBS

Expect more showers and drizzle Sunday. High temperatures will reach 55 degrees. 

Skies will be mostly cloudy on Monday, but sunshine returns Tuesday and Wednesday. Temperatures will rise into the 60s for Wednesday to the end of the week. 

7-day-forecast-pm-4.png
CBS
Robb Ellis
robbellis-2.jpg

Robb Ellis is the weekend evening meteorologist for CBS2 Chicago.

First published on October 14, 2023 / 5:28 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.