Chicago First Alert Weather: Chance of showers before partly cloudy Sunday

CHICAGO (CBS) -- There is a chance of showers in the Chicago area Saturday evening before Sunday brings a partly cloudy fall-like day. Rain chances return next week.

Saturday night will bring those showers early then skies will be partly cloudy. Low temperatures will reach 41 degrees.

Expect partly cloudy skies Sunday and a high temperature of 55 degrees.

Temperatures warm a bit next week, but rain chances stay in the forecast every day. Wednesday brings the best chance for rain.

