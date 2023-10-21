Watch CBS News
Chicago First Alert Weather: Chance of showers before partly cloudy Sunday

By Robb Ellis

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- There is a chance of showers in the Chicago area Saturday evening before Sunday brings a partly cloudy fall-like day. Rain chances return next week. 

Saturday night will bring those showers early then skies will be partly cloudy. Low temperatures will reach 41 degrees. 

lows-tonight-adi-12.png
CBS
5-panel-daypart-tomorrow-5.png
CBS
highs-so-far-adi.png
CBS

Expect partly cloudy skies Sunday and a high temperature of 55 degrees. 

Temperatures warm a bit next week, but rain chances stay in the forecast every day. Wednesday brings the best chance for rain. 

7-day-forecast-pm-6.png
CBS
Robb Ellis
robbellis-2.jpg

Robb Ellis is the weekend evening meteorologist for CBS2 Chicago.

First published on October 21, 2023 / 5:02 PM

