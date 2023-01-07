Chicago First Alert Weather: Mild temperatures, partly cloudy skies
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Chicago area will be in a mild, quiet pattern over the next several days.
Saturday night brings partly cloudy skies and a low temperature of 25 degrees.
Expect Sunday to remain partly cloudy. High temperatures will reach 38 degrees.
Highs will be in the low 40s or upper 30s through next week with no major rain or snow chances.
