Watch CBS News
Weather

Chicago First Alert Weather: Mild temperatures, partly cloudy skies

By Robb Ellis

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Chicago area will be in a mild, quiet pattern over the next several days. 

Saturday night brings partly cloudy skies and a low temperature of 25 degrees. 

Low temperature Jan. 7, 2023
Low temperature Jan. 7, 2023 CBS
Day planner for Jan. 8, 2023
Day planner for Jan. 8, 2023 CBS

Expect Sunday to remain partly cloudy. High temperatures will reach 38 degrees. 

Highs will be in the low 40s or upper 30s through next week with no major rain or snow chances.

High temperatures next six days Jan. 7, 2023
High temperatures next six days Jan. 7, 2023 CBS
7-day forecast for Jan. 7, 2023
7-day forecast for Jan. 7, 2023 CBS
Robb Ellis
robbellis-2.jpg

Robb Ellis is the weekend evening meteorologist for CBS2 Chicago.

First published on January 7, 2023 / 4:09 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.