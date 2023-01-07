Chicago First Alert Weather: Mild temperatures, partly cloudy skies

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Chicago area will be in a mild, quiet pattern over the next several days.

Saturday night brings partly cloudy skies and a low temperature of 25 degrees.

Low temperature Jan. 7, 2023 CBS

Day planner for Jan. 8, 2023 CBS

Expect Sunday to remain partly cloudy. High temperatures will reach 38 degrees.

Highs will be in the low 40s or upper 30s through next week with no major rain or snow chances.

High temperatures next six days Jan. 7, 2023 CBS

7-day forecast for Jan. 7, 2023 CBS