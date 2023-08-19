Watch CBS News
Chicago First Alert Weather: Brief round of heat hits Sunday

By Robb Ellis

CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A brief round of heat will hit the Chicago area on Sunday and then there will be a break before more heat builds midweek. Rain chances look sparse. 

Saturday night brings mostly clear skies and a low temperature of 70 degrees. 

Expect mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies Sunday. High temperatures will reach 92 degrees. Heat advisories remain in place for part of the area for Sunday from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. 

The start of the week brings a bit of relief from the heat, but it will come back by Wednesday with temperatures in the mid to upper 90s for Wednesday and Thursday. 

First published on August 19, 2023 / 6:19 PM

