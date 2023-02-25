Chicago First Alert Weather: Mild temperatures continue several more days
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Mild temperatures--for February--continue for several more days in the Chicago area.
Expect mostly clear skies Saturday night and a low temperature of 30 degrees.
Sunday brings sunny skies. High temperatures will reach 50 degrees.
Rain and breezy conditions arrive on Monday. Temperatures will stay in the 50s through Wednesday.
