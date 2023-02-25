Watch CBS News
Chicago First Alert Weather: Mild temperatures continue several more days

By Robb Ellis

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Mild temperatures--for February--continue for several more days in the Chicago area. 

Expect mostly clear skies Saturday night and a low temperature of 30 degrees. 

Low temperatures Feb. 25, 2023
Day planner Feb. 26, 2023
Sunday brings sunny skies. High temperatures will reach 50 degrees. 

Rain and breezy conditions arrive on Monday. Temperatures will stay in the 50s through Wednesday. 

High temperatures next 6 days Feb. 25, 2023
7-day forecast Feb. 25, 2023
Robb Ellis
First published on February 25, 2023 / 4:08 PM

