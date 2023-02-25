Chicago First Alert Weather: Mild temperatures continue several more days

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Mild temperatures--for February--continue for several more days in the Chicago area.

Expect mostly clear skies Saturday night and a low temperature of 30 degrees.

Low temperatures for Feb. 25, 2023 CBS

Day planner for Feb. 26, 2023 CBS

Sunday brings sunny skies. High temperatures will reach 50 degrees.

Rain and breezy conditions arrive on Monday. Temperatures will stay in the 50s through Wednesday.

High temperatures for the next 6 days Feb. 25, 2023 CBS

7-day forecast Feb. 25, 2023 CBS