Watch CBS News
Weather

Chicago First Alert Weather: Dry for a few days before storm chances return

By Robb Ellis

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Summer weather will continue into next week in the Chicago area. Conditions will be dry for a few days, then afternoon storm chances sneak back in to each day's forecast. 

Sunday night brings mostly clear skies and a low temperature of 65 degrees. 

lows-tonight-adi-91.png
CBS
5-panel-daypart-tomorrow-14.png
CBS
highs-tomorrow-adi-67.png
CBS

Monday will be mostly sunny, and high temperatures will reach 89 degrees. 

Isolated storms are possible for most of next week, but overall, it should remain a very summerlike forecast with highs in the 80s. 

7-day-forecast-pm-15.png
CBS
Robb Ellis
robbellis-2.jpg

Robb Ellis is the weekend evening meteorologist for CBS2 Chicago.

First published on July 9, 2023 / 3:56 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.