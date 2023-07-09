Chicago First Alert Weather: Dry for a few days before storm chances return

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Summer weather will continue into next week in the Chicago area. Conditions will be dry for a few days, then afternoon storm chances sneak back in to each day's forecast.

Sunday night brings mostly clear skies and a low temperature of 65 degrees.

Monday will be mostly sunny, and high temperatures will reach 89 degrees.

Isolated storms are possible for most of next week, but overall, it should remain a very summerlike forecast with highs in the 80s.

