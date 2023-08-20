Chicago First Alert Weather: Temperatures cool before a midweek surge

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Temperatures will come down a bit for the Chicago area Monday but will surge again Tuesday through Thursday. Dangerous heat is a concern on Wednesday and Thursday.

A heat advisory remains in place for parts of the area through 8 p.m. Sunday evening as well. Skies will be mostly clear Sunday evening, and low temperatures will reach 70 degrees.

Monday brings partly cloudy skies and a high temperature of 84 degrees.

Temperatures climb again on Tuesday with highs comparable to Sunday, but it may be slightly more humid. By Wednesday heat in the mid 90s coupled with high humidity will bring concerns for dangerous heat into Thursday.

Temperatures will cool a bit closer to the weekend.

