Watch CBS News
Weather

Above-average temperatures continue in Chicago area

By Mary Kay Kleist

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Clouds will increase in the Chicago area overnight Saturday and linger Sunday morning. Expect clouds to clear partially later in the day. 

High temperatures Sunday will be slightly above average. 

With high pressure in control, the pattern stays dry and quiet for several days. The next chance of showers in the area arrives Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Temperatures will be above freezing, so expect mostly rain showers. 

lows-tonight.jpg
CBS
tomorrow.jpg
CBS

FORECAST: 

SATURDAY NIGHT: Turning cloudy. LOW: 29

SUNDAY: A cloudy start then partially cloudy. HIGH: 41

MONDAY: Sunny and mild. HIGH: 45

7-day Chicago.jpg
CBS
Mary Kay Kleist
marykaykleist-2.jpg

Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist can be seen on CBS News Chicago and weeknights on CBS2 News at 5 p.m.

First published on February 10, 2024 / 3:50 PM CST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.