Above-average temperatures continue in Chicago area
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Clouds will increase in the Chicago area overnight Saturday and linger Sunday morning. Expect clouds to clear partially later in the day.
High temperatures Sunday will be slightly above average.
With high pressure in control, the pattern stays dry and quiet for several days. The next chance of showers in the area arrives Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Temperatures will be above freezing, so expect mostly rain showers.
FORECAST:
SATURDAY NIGHT: Turning cloudy. LOW: 29
SUNDAY: A cloudy start then partially cloudy. HIGH: 41
MONDAY: Sunny and mild. HIGH: 45
