Chicago First Alert Weather: Snow tapers off, mild conditions follow
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Snow will taper off in the Chicago area Sunday evening, then gradual clearing continues into Monday. Expect mild conditions for a few days before a pattern change.
Sunday night brings cloudy skies and a low temperature of 24 degrees.
Skies will be partly cloudy Monday, and high temperatures will reach 36 degrees.
Temperatures remain in the 30s through Wednesday. Wednesday brings a chance of light accumulating snow, followed by a colder pattern with a greater frequency of snow.
