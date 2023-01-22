Watch CBS News
Weather

Chicago First Alert Weather: Snow tapers off, mild conditions follow

By Robb Ellis

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Snow will taper off in the Chicago area Sunday evening, then gradual clearing continues into Monday. Expect mild conditions for a few days before a pattern change. 

Sunday night brings cloudy skies and a low temperature of 24 degrees. 

Day planner for Jan. 23, 2023
Day planner for Jan. 23, 2023 CBS

Skies will be partly cloudy Monday, and high temperatures will reach 36 degrees. 

Temperatures remain in the 30s through Wednesday. Wednesday brings a chance of light accumulating snow, followed by a colder pattern with a greater frequency of snow. 

High temperatures next 6 days Jan 22, 2023
High temperatures next 6 days Jan 22, 2023 CBS
7-day forecast for Jan. 22, 2023
7-day forecast for Jan. 22, 2023 CBS
Robb Ellis
robbellis-2.jpg

Robb Ellis is the weekend evening meteorologist for CBS2 Chicago.

First published on January 22, 2023 / 4:37 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.