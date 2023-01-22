Chicago First Alert Weather: Snow tapers off, mild conditions follow

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Snow will taper off in the Chicago area Sunday evening, then gradual clearing continues into Monday. Expect mild conditions for a few days before a pattern change.

Sunday night brings cloudy skies and a low temperature of 24 degrees.

Day planner for Jan. 23, 2023 CBS

Skies will be partly cloudy Monday, and high temperatures will reach 36 degrees.

Temperatures remain in the 30s through Wednesday. Wednesday brings a chance of light accumulating snow, followed by a colder pattern with a greater frequency of snow.

High temperatures next 6 days Jan 22, 2023 CBS

7-day forecast for Jan. 22, 2023 CBS