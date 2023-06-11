Chicago First Alert Weather: showers clear, temperature warmup begins

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Showers are wrapping up for the most part in the Chicago area, but there may be a few spotty showers over the next couple of days. Now the temperature warmup begins again.

Sunday night brings partly to mostly cloudy skies and a low temperature around 50 degrees.

Expect partly cloudy skies Monday and a slight chance of showers in the evening.

Temperatures will slowly climb all week until getting back into the 80s by Thursday.

