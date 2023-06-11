Watch CBS News
Weather

Chicago First Alert Weather: showers clear, temperature warmup begins

By Robb Ellis

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Showers are wrapping up for the most part in the Chicago area, but there may be a few spotty showers over the next couple of days. Now the temperature warmup begins again. 

Sunday night brings partly to mostly cloudy skies and a low temperature around 50 degrees.

lows-tonight-adi-84.png
CBS
5-panel-daypart-tomorrow-7.png
CBS
highs-tomorrow-adi-61.png
CBS

Expect partly cloudy skies Monday and a slight chance of showers in the evening. 

Temperatures will slowly climb all week until getting back into the 80s by Thursday. 

7-day-forecast-pm-8.png
CBS
Robb Ellis
robbellis-2.jpg

Robb Ellis is the weekend evening meteorologist for CBS2 Chicago.

First published on June 11, 2023 / 3:57 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.