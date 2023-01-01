Chicago First Alert Weather: Potential record-breaking heat

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Temperatures will remain mild in the Chicago area Sunday, but rain is on the way Monday night.

Expect cloudy skies and a low temeprature of 34 degrees Sunday night.

Low temperatures for Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023 CBS

Day planner for Monday, Jan. 2, 2023 CBS

Monday brings more cloudy skies and a high temperature of 47 degrees. Rain arrives after dark.

Tuesday will arrive with potentially record-breaking warmth and rain early in the day.

The rest of the week comes with cooler temperatures but does stay above average.

Potential record-breaking heat is in store this week. CBS

7-day forecast for Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023 CBS