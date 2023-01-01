Chicago First Alert Weather: Potential record-breaking heat
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Temperatures will remain mild in the Chicago area Sunday, but rain is on the way Monday night.
Expect cloudy skies and a low temeprature of 34 degrees Sunday night.
Monday brings more cloudy skies and a high temperature of 47 degrees. Rain arrives after dark.
Tuesday will arrive with potentially record-breaking warmth and rain early in the day.
The rest of the week comes with cooler temperatures but does stay above average.
