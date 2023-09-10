Chicago First Alert Weather: Rain arrives overnight
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Rain arrives in the Chicago area overnight and will impact most of Monday. Temperatures will cool a bit for the entire week.
Sunday night brings scattered showers and a low temperature of 62 degrees.
Rain is likely Monday. Expect a high temperature of 71 degrees.
After Monday's rain, the rest of the forecast looks dry. Humidity drops for the rest of the week, and a taste of fall is on the way.
