Chicago First Alert Weather: Rain arrives overnight

By Robb Ellis

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Rain arrives in the Chicago area overnight and will impact most of Monday. Temperatures will cool a bit for the entire week. 

Sunday night brings scattered showers and a low temperature of 62 degrees. 

Rain is likely Monday. Expect a high temperature of 71 degrees. 

After Monday's rain, the rest of the forecast looks dry. Humidity drops for the rest of the week, and a taste of fall is on the way.

Robb Ellis
Robb Ellis is the weekend evening meteorologist for CBS2 Chicago.

First published on September 10, 2023 / 4:36 PM

